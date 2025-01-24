If you ever dreamed of living in a mansion in Scotland formerly owned by Genesis, we have excellent news: there's one on the market right now, and it's going for a song

By
published

Pennyghael House, a nine-room mansion on the Isle of Mull once owned by Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, is up for sale:, and in need of some love and attention

Pennyghael House, once owned by Genesis
(Image credit: RightMove)

A nine-room Scottish mansion formerly owned by Genesis is up for sale, though we should advise potential buyers that it may need some work.

Located on the Isle of Mull, Pennyghael House, purchased by Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in 1985, is currently listed by estate agents RightMove, who are seeking offers of over £180,000 from interested parties. Given that the members of Genesis are reported to have invested in excess of £500,000 for the estate, which includes "about 11.9 acres" of land, and that the property was put on sale for offers of more than £5 million in 2021, this seems like quite a bargain, but the present owners admit that the historic country house is in need of some love and attention.

According to The National, after selling the mansion in 1997, Genesis were accused of allowing the house to fall into a state of dereliction: in 1992, civic trust director John Gerrard told Scottish newspaper The Herald, "The building is listed and known to be in a poor state of repair. Its owners are responsible for keeping it in a better condition."

A spokesman for the progressive rock superstars responded: "The house was damp. Genesis meant to demolish the two wings and restore the main building. However, restrictions imposed by the trust and steady criticism has halted the work. Why the house is listed baffles me. It would probably cost more today in recession to restore the house than the whole estate is worth on the market.”

The RightMove website listing states, "Once the focal point of Pennyghael Estate, the house now lies in a derelict state but offers a wonderful opportunity for the next custodians to either restore the current house or develop a new property elsewhere on the site, subject to the necessary permissions being obtained. Planning permission was granted in 2007 for the demolition of parts of the existing building and restoration of the remainder."

Well, that clears that up, in case anyone was worried that the estate might be a land of confusion.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.