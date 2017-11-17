Manic Street Preachers announce new album and 2018 tour

Manic Street Preachers have released details of their upcoming album. Resistance Is Futile, the follow-up to 2014’s Futerology, will be released on April 6 2018. The bands will follow the release with a UK arena tour, culminating in a show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on May 5 (full dates below).

“The main themes of Resistance is Futile are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration,” say the band. “It’s obsessively melodic - in many ways referencing both the naive energy of Generation Terrorists and the orchestral sweep of Everything Must Go.

“After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old school hard work.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Customers who pre-order the album before midnight on November 21 will be given access to a tour ticket pre-sale the following day. The public ticket sale starts at 9.30am on November 24.

Manic Street Preachers Tour Dates

Manic Street Preachers: "We always wanted to be massive"