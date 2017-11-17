Gene Simmons banned by Fox News after reportedly exposing torso during meeting

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has reportedly been banned for life by Fox News after claims that he disrupted a meeting while visiting the network to promote his new book, On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power.

According to a Fox News source speaking to the Daily Beast, Simmons barged in on a staff meeting, introduced himself by exclaiming, “Hey chicks, sue me!”, then proceeded to pull open his shirt to reveal his torso, tell jokes about Michael Jackson and paedophilia, tap attendees on the head with copies of his book, and insult their intelligence.

Simmons’ behaviour was reported to the Human Resources department at Fox News, who permanently barred the Kiss frontman from the building.

The altercation with staff came after an appearance on the influential Fox & Friends show, where he unexpectedly “assisted” during the weather forecast, before appearing on a panel where he was asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein,” responded Simmons. “Okay, I’m a powerful and attractive man, and what I’m about to say is deadly serious. Men are jackasses. From the time we’re young we have testosterone. I’m not validating it or defending it.”

On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power is out now. Simmons has also released The Vault box set, a career retrospective containing 150 never-before-released tracks. It costs $2000.

