'Maniac' wants Slash for Breaking Bad sequel

A self-confessed "maniac" wants Slash to star in his Breaking Bad sequel – and hopes to raise $500,000 in the next fortnight to fund it.

Larry Shephed admits he’s a complete novice, but says he’s become angry at the quality of writing on his favourite TV shows. His solution is to create Anastasia, a series he hopes will feature Slash and Val Kilmer as US Marshals on the hunt for leading character Walter White and others.

So far he’s managed to raise $1064 for his idea – and upset potential star Kilmer in the process.

Shepherd says: “Anastasia picks up where Breaking Bad left off. Walter White’s laying there on the floor and there’s a police officer to the left of his feet. He thinks Walter White’s dead – everybody does.

“Four seconds later a figure comes in. We don’t know the gender, we don’t know who it is – we just see them bend down, pick up Walter by the ankles and drag him out. That’s where we start.”

“The arcs are, is Walter alive? Where is he? And who drugged him out?”

He believes he can secure Slash in the role because his next door neighbour is colleague Duff McKagan’s roadie. “Slash is very intellectual, glib and articulate,” says Shepherd. “He can pull off this role very well. Who doesn’t want to see Slash with a Glock sticking out from under that jacket?”

He thinks his project can help Val Kilmer win an Emmy – but the actor has tweeted: “Did you see there’s a goofball on Kickstarter wants to make a sequel to Breaking Bad starring me?Americans are never happy with a good thing.”

Slash, who owns his own movie production firm, has refused to comment. He’ll launch third solo album World On Fire via a Classic Rock Fanpack on September 15 – a month before it goes on general sale – and returns to the UK for four dates starting in November:

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena