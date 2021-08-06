Listen to Iggy Pop fronting Eurovision winners Måneskin on raunchy single I Wanna Be Your Slave

Måneskin have released a new version of their international hit single I Wanna Be Your Slave featuring Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop on guest vocals.

The Italian hard rock quartet, who won the Eurovision Song Contest back in May, are understandably rather pleased to receive this endorsement from the Detroit punk legend.

“It was such an honour that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us,” the Rome-based quartet say. “It was touching seeing him sing I Wanna Be Your Slave live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly.

“We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

I Wanna Be Your Slave is taken from the band's 2021 album Teatro D'ira: Vol I, which also features their Eurovision-winning banger Zitti E Buoni. Currently at number 5 in the UK singles chart, the song was also recently certified Silver, which equates to 200,000 sales. In addition, it's been certified platinum in Italy, Finland and Poland, six-times platinum in Russia, and was certified Gold in Austria, Greece, Norway, Sweden and Turkey.



You can watch the original raunchy video for I Wanna Be Your Slave below: probably best to check that your grandparents / children / boss [delete as applicable] can’t see your screen before clicking ‘Play’, mind.