Måneskin announce intimate last-minute London show

Ahead of the release of their new single, The Loneliest, this Friday on October 7, Måneskin have announced a super intimate show in London.

The surprise performance is set to take place in Camden's 500-capacity Underworld venue, and will see the Italian rockers perform for 45 minutes from 9pm.

Entry is free, however tickets are limited and only available from the venue's box office on a first-come-first-served basis.

Declaring the news on their social media, the band write: “We missed you guys in the UK so much, so we’re super excited to announce that we’re going to play a special free gig at The Underworld in Camden tomorrow October 6.

“We’re going to perform for the first time our new single The Loneliest just before its release.”

In other news, Måneskin will be heading off on a huge European tour next year, kicking off on February 23 in Italy. They'll also be returning to the UK on May 8 for a performance in London's O2 arena.

Hey UK fans!!! We're going to play aspecial free gig tomorrow at TheUnderworld in Camden! Check it out 🔥info: @TheUnderworld pic.twitter.com/DsCphH9AtoOctober 5, 2022 See more

Back in August, fans were angered after the band's performance at MTV's prestigious Video Music Awards was censored following bassist Victoria De Angelis' wardrobe malfunction, which accidentally exposed a bare breast.

Frontman Damiano David's wardrobe choices were also speculated to have caused the censorship, as he sported a similarly revealing outfit, comprised of a leather thong and a pair of ass-less chaps.

For most of their performance, which saw them play their single Supermodel, released back in May, cameras displayed an aerial shot of the arena instead of a close-up shot of the band.