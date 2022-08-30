Måneskin fans are pissed off at MTV for 'censoring' VMA performance following bassist's wardrobe malfunction

Cameras frequently cut away from the band's performance after bassist Victoria De Angelis accidentally exposed a bare breast

Måneskin at the VMAs 2022
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Globa)

On August 28, Måneskin made their debut at MTV's prestigious Video Music Awards, performing their hit song Supermodel, alongside a myriad of backing dancers.

However, a large part of their appearance was reportedly 'censored' by MTV, due to two of the members' wardrobe choices (and malfunctions).

On the red carpet prior to the performance, bassist Victoria De Angelis arrived wearing a one-shouldered top which exposed one breast, with the nipple covered by a silver heart.

Then, during their time on stage, cameras diverted from the Italian rockers for a full 40 seconds, after frontman Damiano David turned around, exposing his mostly-bare bottom in a leather thong and a pair of ass-less chaps.

Fans were quick to tie the camera's diversion away from the rockers - which at numerous points,  revealed an aerial shot of the arena instead of a close-up shot of the band - to the fact that David and De Angelis were wearing outfits that may have been viewed as revealing.

Speculations were more or less confirmed when it was later revealed via photographs from the night that De Angelis experienced a wardrobe malfunction whilst performing, in which saw her top fall to her waist, displaying her bare breast (the one that wasn't hidden by a nipple cover).

"justice for #Maneskin !!" one fan tweeted. "let's make nipples free to be seen! a man with a shirtless and buttocks out is fine, the woman's breasts are censored! shitty misogynists! #VMAs #VMA".

While others said: "vmas will censor 90% of maneskin’s performance but have a 50 ft hologram with their whole ass out on one of their performances and won’t bat an eye. it’s some man ass and a covered tiddy. get over it. #VMAs".

And, "Them censoring the majority of Maneskin's performance because someone's tittys were out is such a shame. They deserved better. #VMAs".

In spite of their restricted performance, the band came away from the night with the award for Best Alternative Video for their single I Wanna Be Your Slave. They were also nominated for Best New Artist, although lost to Dove Cameron.

Check out some reactions and view the performance below:

