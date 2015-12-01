Malevolence premiere new video for Turn To Stone

Northern noisemongers Malevolence have unleashed their new video for Turn To Stone with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s monstrous Reign Of Suffering album, it’s a heavy slab of riffbastardery from one of the most underrated bands in UK metal.

“It’s been two years since the release of our album Reign Of Suffering, and we wanted to do one final video that shows people everything we love about being in this band,” frontman Alex Taylor tells Metal Hammer. “We’ve accomplished so much off the back of Reign Of Suffering, and experienced things we never thought we would. Now it’s time for us focus on our next album, which will be coming in 2016!”

Malevolence are playing the album in its entirety on 18 December at Sheffield Corporation. Get your tickets here.