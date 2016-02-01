Magnum release Crazy Old Mothers video

Magnum have released a video for Crazy Old Mothers.

It’s the first track the band have issued from their upcoming album Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Guitarist Tony Clarkin says: “The song is about working in a job you hate, when you had such big plans for yourself but you were too scared to take a chance and follow them through.”

Magnum will embark on a UK and European tour starting in April in support of the album, which is available for pre-order on digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Magnum Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist