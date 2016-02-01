Trending

Magnum release Crazy Old Mothers video

View promo for track taken from Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies

Magnum have released a video for Crazy Old Mothers.

It’s the first track the band have issued from their upcoming album Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Guitarist Tony Clarkin says: “The song is about working in a job you hate, when you had such big plans for yourself but you were too scared to take a chance and follow them through.”

Magnum will embark on a UK and European tour starting in April in support of the album, which is available for pre-order on digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Magnum Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist

  1. Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies
  2. Crazy Old Mothers
  3. Gypsy Queen
  4. Princess In Rags (The Cult)
  5. Your Dreams Won’t Die
  6. Afraid Of The Night
  7. A Forgotten Conversation
  8. Quiet Rhapsody
  9. Twelve Men Wise And Just
  10. Don’t Cry Baby
  11. Phantom Of Paradise Circus (Bonus)
  12. Don’t Grow Up (Bonus)
  13. No God Or Saviour (Bonus)