Magnum release Crazy Old Mothers video

Magnum have released a video for Crazy Old Mothers.
It’s the first track the band have issued from their upcoming album Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies, out on February 26 via Steamhammer/SPV.
Guitarist Tony Clarkin says: “The song is about working in a job you hate, when you had such big plans for yourself but you were too scared to take a chance and follow them through.”
Magnum will embark on a UK and European tour starting in April in support of the album, which is available for pre-order on digipak/DVD, 2LP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats.
Magnum Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies tracklist
- Sacred Blood “Divine” Lies
- Crazy Old Mothers
- Gypsy Queen
- Princess In Rags (The Cult)
- Your Dreams Won’t Die
- Afraid Of The Night
- A Forgotten Conversation
- Quiet Rhapsody
- Twelve Men Wise And Just
- Don’t Cry Baby
- Phantom Of Paradise Circus (Bonus)
- Don’t Grow Up (Bonus)
- No God Or Saviour (Bonus)