Magenta return to Trinity bill

Magenta will play the Trinity prog charity show later this month after vocalist Christina Booth's cancer treatment left her well enough to perform.

The original Trinity concept was for Magenta, Touchstone and The Reasoning to perform a triple-header touring festival – but that was abandoned after Booth announced she needed time off to deal with her health issues.

Only one show was kept on the schedule, at the Leamington Spa Assembly on May 18. It was turned into a cancer charity fundraising event with Touchstone and The Reasoning remaining on the bill. Special guests were to include Alan Reed, Matt Stevens, Heather Findlay, Lost In Vegas and Arena.

Now it’s been confirmed that Booth and co will play alongside their colleagues. She says: “I’ll be performing a short set with Magenta, and hopefully a surprise duet too, as my treatment is going well.

“Initially we cancelled as we were uncertain how ill I would feel – but I’m very lucky not to have suffered too many side effects. I’m so excited about getting back up on stage. I can’t thank everyone enough for the support I’ve received.”

Some tickets for the Trinity event on May 18, proudly sponsored by Prog, remain on sale, with the show expected to sell out.