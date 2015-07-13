Magellan albums combined in re-release

Magellan’s first two albums have been re-released in a single volume.
Debut title Hour Of Restoration from 1991 has been set beside 1993 follow-up Impending Ascension under the title Double Feature.
American brothers Trent and Wayne Gardner were joined by bassist Hal Stringfellow Imbrie. Jethro Tull drummer Doane Perry made a guest appearances on 1993 track Waterfront Weirdos.
Magna Carta Records say: “The early influences of Rush, Yes, and Kansas are marbled throughout Magellan’s debut album, which recounts the signing of the Magna Carta and takes a progressive excursion through England’s formative years as a nation.
“Impending Ascension is a truly great progressive rock work. Building upon the same prog influences as Hour Of Restoration, it features better, more consistent songwriting and a harder-edged sound.”
Wayne Gardner died last year. Double Feature is on sale now.
Hour Of Restoration tracklist
- Magna Carta
2. The Winner
3. Friends Of America
4. Union Jack
5. Another Burning
6. Just One Bridge
7. Breaking These Circles
8. Turning Point
Impending Ascension tracklist
- Estadium Nacional
2. Waterfront Weirdos
3. Songsmith
4. Virtual Reality
5. No Time For Words
6. Storms And Mutiny
7. Under The Wire