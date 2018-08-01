Madball announce UK and Ireland tour

New York legends Madball have announced a UK and Ireland tour for later this year.

The trio of vocalist Freddy Cricien, bassist Jorge Guerra and drummer Mike Justian will play a total of 10 dates – kicking off at Fiddlers in Bristol on November 30 and wrapping up with a set at London’s Underworld on December 9.

The shows have been scheduled in support of the band’s latest album For The Cause, which launched in June via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the album, Cricien said: “We are beyond excited to finally drop For The Cause! To say we're happy with the end result is an understatement!

“This record accurately defines the current state of our band, our sound, our state of mind, our ambitions, our flaws, and our attitude!”

For The Cause was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark and was co-produced by Rancid vocalist and guitarist Tim Armstrong, who also guests on one of the album tracks.

Cricien says: “Tim and us go way back – he's an old friend and super talented guy... across the board! A legend in his own right.

“He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He's respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We're honoured to have him on board.”

Find a full list of the new dates below.

Madball UK and Ireland 2018 tour

Nov 30: Bristol Fiddlers, UK

Dec 01: Birmingham The Mill, UK (Supporting Napalm Death)

Dec 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 03: Dublin The Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Dec 04: Belfast The Foundry, UK

Dec 05: Glasgow Audio, UK

Dec 06: Leeds Temple Of Boom, UK

Dec 07: Cheltenham Frog & Fiddle, UK

Dec 08: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Dec 09: London Underworld