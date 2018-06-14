Madball – For The Cause

For The Cause 1. Smile Now Pay Later

2. Rev Up

3. Freight Train

4. Tempest

5. Old Fashioned

6. Evil Ways (feat. Ice T)

7. Lone Wolf

8. Damaged Goods

9. The Fog (feat. Tim Armstrong)

10. Es Tu Vida

11. For You

12. For The Cause

13. Confessions

These New York hardcore veterans’ ninth full-length album will be the band’s first release since Legacy not to feature guitarist Brian Daniels, who left the band in 2017, but it sees the return of guitarist Matt Henderson to record the studio tracks.

Co-produced by Rancid’s Tim Armstrong, who also guests on massively infectious track The Fog, the album also treats us to a powerful and memorable vocal appearance from Ice T.

Freddy Cricien’s vocals are on point, the basslines are heavy, the trademark Spanish track doesn’t let them down and there isn’t a filler track to be found.

Overall, it’s an authentic, energetic mix of all that we know and love with enough creative sprinklings of the unexpected to reassure us that this lot are still capable of fighting progressively for their cause. A stellar effort from this beloved groove-laden hardcore crew.