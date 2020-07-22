Machine Head’s Robb Flynn shares his cover of Linkin Park’s In The End

Machine Head’s Robb Flynn has released a video showing him covering Linkin Park’s In The End.

The performance took place in 2017 at Flynn’s birthday bash – just days after the death of Chester Bennington, with Flynn uploading the clip to mark the third anniversary of the singer’s passing.

Flynn says: “Three years ago, we performed this song at my birthday bash after learning of Chester’s horrible death only a couple of days before.

“We were shocked and saddened, and I think most of us were still recovering from Chris Cornell’s sudden and tragic death, when this came along and hit us like a ton of bricks.

“I know people are gonna pooh pooh this, but I don’t give a shit. I love Linkin Park, I saw them before the first record even dropped opening for Orgy at the Maritime Hall. I saw them almost every time they came to the Bay Area, and they always put on a fantastic fucking show.

“Played numerous festivals with them, saw them in Paris doing promotion for The Blackening, and I saw them again in Belarus.

I know Chester’s passing was yesterday, but it seemed appropriate to share this heartfelt cover. Shout out to J-Mac for bringing it on the chorus.”

Flynn is one of the cover stars of the upcoming issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which will hit shops tomorrow (July 23).

Earlier this month, we reported that 266 musicians got together from lockdown to record In The End – with it also recently revealed that the official video for the Hybrid Theory favourite had surpassed one billion views on YouTube.