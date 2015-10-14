Machine Head announce 2016 Euro tour

Machine Head have announced they’ll embark on a European tour in early 2016.

Billed as An Evening With Machine Head, the band will play a total of 28 shows – including seven in the UK – without a support act. And they’ve taken that decision so they can better showcase their extensive back catalogue.

Mainman Robb Flynn says: “We are really excited about playing longer sets, throwing in some deep cuts, and just having it be our own world.

“We did this in the US and eastern Europe recently and it’s worked amazingly well. Fans seem to really love the ‘Evening With…’ format for a band like us who has a long-standing and diverse catalogue.”

He continues: “While the sets vary, there were a couple of nights on the last run where we reached the 2 hour and 40 minute mark. We could have played all night – the crowd was so insane.”

The dates have been scheduled in support of eighth studio album Bloodstone & Diamonds, out last year via Nuclear Blast.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 16) at 10am GMT.

Feb 02: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Feb 04: Nimes Paloma, France

Feb 06: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capital, Spain

Feb 07: Porto Coliseum, Portugal

Feb 08: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Feb 10: Granada Industrial Copera, Spain

Feb 11: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 14: Bordeaux Rocher De Palmer, France

Feb 15: Clermont Ferrand Coop De Mai, France

Feb 16: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 19:Reims Cartonnerie, France

Feb 20: Lille Aeronef, France

Feb 21: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Feb 22: Stuttgart Longhorn LKA, Germany

Feb 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 25: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 26: Hannover Capital, Germany

Feb 27: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Feb 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 02: Norwich Open, UK

Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 05: Belfast Limelight, UK

Mar 06: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 08: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Mar 11: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Mar 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

