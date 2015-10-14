Machine Head announce 2016 Euro tour

Machine Head have announced they’ll embark on a European tour in early 2016.
Billed as An Evening With Machine Head, the band will play a total of 28 shows – including seven in the UK – without a support act. And they’ve taken that decision so they can better showcase their extensive back catalogue.
Mainman Robb Flynn says: “We are really excited about playing longer sets, throwing in some deep cuts, and just having it be our own world.
“We did this in the US and eastern Europe recently and it’s worked amazingly well. Fans seem to really love the ‘Evening With…’ format for a band like us who has a long-standing and diverse catalogue.”
He continues: “While the sets vary, there were a couple of nights on the last run where we reached the 2 hour and 40 minute mark. We could have played all night – the crowd was so insane.”
The dates have been scheduled in support of eighth studio album Bloodstone & Diamonds, out last year via Nuclear Blast.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 16) at 10am GMT.
Machine Head 2016 European tour dates
Feb 02: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Feb 04: Nimes Paloma, France
Feb 06: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capital, Spain
Feb 07: Porto Coliseum, Portugal
Feb 08: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal
Feb 10: Granada Industrial Copera, Spain
Feb 11: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 14: Bordeaux Rocher De Palmer, France
Feb 15: Clermont Ferrand Coop De Mai, France
Feb 16: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 19:Reims Cartonnerie, France
Feb 20: Lille Aeronef, France
Feb 21: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Feb 22: Stuttgart Longhorn LKA, Germany
Feb 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 25: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 26: Hannover Capital, Germany
Feb 27: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Feb 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 02: Norwich Open, UK
Mar 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Mar 05: Belfast Limelight, UK
Mar 06: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Mar 08: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall, UK
Mar 11: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK
Mar 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK