Lzzy Hale guests on Stone Sour EP

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has recorded guest vocals for a cover of the Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter on Stone Sour’s upcoming EP.

And vocalist Corey Taylor has unveiled the bands they’ll cover on the two releases to follow this year’s Meanwhile In Burbank set.

Guitarist Josh Rand says: “A big thank-you to Lzzy for killing it on this track. It sounds amazing!”

The second EP is entitled Straight Outta Burbank and includes Gimme Shelter along with material by Iron Maiden, Slayer, Motley Crue and Bad Brains.

No Sleep ‘Till Burbank features tracks written by AC/DC, Van Halen, Rage Against The Machine, the Buzzocks and the Violent Femmes.

In April, Taylor said of the covers project: “We just want to share some of these songs that we grew up loving, and we want to pay homage to the bands that got us into music in the first place.”

The band’s sixth full-length album is expected next year.