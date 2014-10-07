Luna Rossa outline Secrets & Lies

Panic Room duo Anne-Marie Helder and Jonathan Edwards are nearing completion of their second Luna Rossa album, to be called Secrets & Lies.

The follow-up to last year’s debut Sleeping Pills & Lullabies has been recorded and mastering takes place this month. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Edwards tells Prog: “It’s a natural progression from the sound of Sleeping Pills & Lullabies. It’s more fleshed out and varied, but still retains the simplicity of arrangement and melody in the writing.

“Harpist Sarah Dean plays on quite a few of the tracks and Andy Coughlan returns to play double bass throughout, and there’s some tasty Telecaster work from Tim Hammil. The string quartet return for three of the songs.”

Secrets & Lies features nine new tracks plus two covers – Randy Newman’s I’ve Been Wrong Before and Todd Rundgren’s Tiny Demons.

Last year Edwards told Prog that Luna Rossa came about when he and Helder decided to explore their interest in acoustic composition. “We have very eclectic tastes and that certainly comes through in the way we write for Panic Room,” he said. “But we thought it would be nice to follow the path for a whole album.”

Panic Room just completed a short run of shows in Europe and they’re planning a UK tour in 2015.