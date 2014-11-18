Lucifer's Friend back after 20 years

German prog rock pioneers Lucifer's Friend have announced their comeback – which will be launched with a career-spanning compilation.

Awakening will include some of their biggest hits as well as new material.

The band released their debut, self-titled album in 1970 but suffered a blow when singer John Lawton left to join Uriah Heep.

After splitting in 1982, they briefly reformed in 1994 and released ninth album Sumo Grip. Twenty years on, they are back with Awakening due out in March 2015 and available now for pre-order via Cherry Red Records.

They have been lined up to appear at Sweden Rock Festival in June next year.

Guitarist Peter Hesslein says the band have reformed at the request of fans worldwide.

Singer John Lawton adds: “The reformation of Lucifer’s Friend has been a long time coming, but we all feel that the time is right. To get back together with the guys with whom I had worked together for so many years and recorded albums that have in many respects stood the test of time, is for me, an upcoming highlight.

“We’re joined by Yogi Wichman on keyboards, who played on our last album Sumo Grip, but unfortunately the original drummer Addi Rietenbach died many years ago, so we will be introducing drummer Stephan Eggart into the band lineup.”