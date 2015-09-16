Lower Than Atlantis name support

Lower Than Atlantis have announced the support acts for their upcoming December tour.

They’ll be joined by Moose Blood, As It Is, Brawlers and Black Foxxes. The seven date UK tour has been set up to support Lower Than Atlantis’ 2014 self-titled fourth album.

Frontman Mike Duce says: “We can’t wait to play our biggest tour ever. This has been our most successful album to date and these shows will feel more like parties around the UK celebrating a stellar year.”

Dec 07: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 08: Leeds Beckett Student Union

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 11: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 12: Birmingham Institute

Dec 14: London Camden Roundhouse

Dec 15: Manchester Ritz