Lower Than Atlantis name support

Lower Than Atlantis have announced the support acts for their upcoming December tour.
They’ll be joined by Moose Blood, As It Is, Brawlers and Black Foxxes. The seven date UK tour has been set up to support Lower Than Atlantis’ 2014 self-titled fourth album.
Frontman Mike Duce says: “We can’t wait to play our biggest tour ever. This has been our most successful album to date and these shows will feel more like parties around the UK celebrating a stellar year.”
Lower Than Atlantis UK tour dates
Dec 07: Middlesborough Empire
Dec 08: Leeds Beckett Student Union
Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 11: Bristol O2 Academy
Dec 12: Birmingham Institute
Dec 14: London Camden Roundhouse
Dec 15: Manchester Ritz