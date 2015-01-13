Lounge Kittens ‘fluffing for Steel Panther’

The Lounge Kittens describe three shows in the south of England as “fluffing for Steel Panther” gigs.

They’ll play in Kingston, Harlow and Brighton at the end of February before hitting the road with the larger-than-life glam icons, alongside Skindred.

Pink Kitten Zan says: “The tour will be some of the biggest performances we’ve ever done, so it’s only right that we get properly warmed up.

“It’s really important to us that the boys also feel suitably ready, so we’ll be on hand to assist in any way we can – like musical fluffers! And the fact that we’re going to the Fighting Cocks for a warm up show… the innuendos write themselves, which kind of puts me out of a job.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Lounge Kittens warm-up shows

Feb 27: Kingston Fighting Cocks

Feb 28: Harlow The Square

Mar 01: Brighton Comedia

Steel Panther, Skindred, Lounge Kittens tour

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena