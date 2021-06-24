Lotus Eater release brutal new track featuring Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes

British metallers Lotus Eater have dropped their brutal new single, Obliterate, featuring Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album Where The Body Goes, set for release July 23, and follows their ferocious performance at the Download Pilot last weekend.



Sharing details on the song, drummer Cameron Humphrey explains “Obliterate revolves around traumatic experiences, learning from the hurt and using it as fuel for our green tinged inferno.

"Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and Idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before. We will always be forever grateful.”



Speaking of the album, Humphrey says "Where The Body Goes is the newest soundtrack to our ever changing motion picture. Beginning to end, we looked deep within ourselves to create a body of work that truly represents the emotional connection we have with modernity.

"The plethora of struggles and emotional discomfort mixed with total euphoria blends to create what we feel to be our greatest creation yet.”



Listen below: