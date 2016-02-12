Lost Society unleash Hangover Activator

Lost Society have released a video for Hangover Activator. It’s taken from their Braindead album, which is released today on Nuclear Blast and is the follow-up to 2014’s Terror Hungry.

“For us, touring has always been about having the time of our lives with our buddies and playing the most killer shows that we possibly can,” say the band. “This music video is all about that! Hangover Activator is the ultimate touring song and the video portrays it perfectly - it’s all about the craziness and the adrenaline rush! We always really want to document all of our shows and trips so we can treat our fans to cool videos such as this one right here.

“Big up to our video team for putting together this video. Every time we watch this video, we just get really excited that we have so many amazing and crazy fans that energise us at shows. This one is for you all, thank you for coming to the shows, and we’ll see you in a town near you very soon!! We’re absolutely stoked that the mighty Metal Hammer UK is going to be premiering this video - big up to the folks over there!“

Lost Society released a video for I Am The Antidote in December, and will support Exodus on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour, which starts later this month. Braindead is available now.