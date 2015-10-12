Exodus confirm 2016 European tour

Exodus have announced a widespread European tour for early next year – including 17 UK and Ireland dates.

The San Francisco Bay Area thrash heroes kick off the trek in Birmingham on February 26 and follow up the British Isles leg with shows in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.

Frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza says: “Can’t wait to get back to the UK to hang out with all the British Exo maniacs. We only did London and Manchester last time and it was fucking bonkers. Looking forward to a more in depth UK jaunt, so get ready for the Exodus invasion in Great Britain. It’s gonna get violent.”

Exodus released latest album Blood In Blood Out last year. It featured Zetro’s return to the band following a decade away.

EXODUS 2016 EUROPEAN TOUR

Feb 25: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Feb 26: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Feb 27: Aberdeen The Tunnels, UK

Feb 28: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Feb 29: Belfast Limelight, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Button Factory, UK

Mar 02: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Mar 03: York Fibbers, UK

Mar 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 05: London Underworld, UK

Mar 06: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Mar 08: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Mar 09: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Mar 10: Plymouth The Hub, UK

Mar 11: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Mar 12: Gwynedd Hammerfest, UK

Mar 13: Southend Chinnerys, UK

Mar 14: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Mar 15: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Mar 16: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Mar 18: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 19: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Mar 22: Uppsala Katalin, Sweden

Mar 23: Oslo Inferno Metal Festival, Norway

Mar 25: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 28: Munich Backstage Halle, Munich

Mar 29: Stuttgart DasCann, Germany

Mar 30: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Mar 31: Bochum Zeche, Germany