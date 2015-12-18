Lost Society in I Am The Antidote promo

Lost Society have released a video for their track I Am The Antidote.

The song is taken from the Finnish thrash outfit’s upcoming third album Braindead, due to be released on February 12 via Nuclear Blast. The band are joining Exodus as support on their 2016 UK and Ireland tour.

Frontman Samy Elbanna says: “We can’t even begin to tell you all how stoked we are to announce that we’ll be hitting the road with the almighty Exodus at the end of February.

“We’re so happy to finally return to the UK and hit our other favourite countries and cities. We’ll be playing some tracks off Braindead for the first time ever, and of course songs off the first two records.

“One thing is for sure, Exodus and Lost Society will tear down every single venue, and we expect you all to go crazy and scream your lungs out. Make sure you get your tickets right away, this is gonna be legendary.”

Braindead is available for pre-order now.

Lost Society Braindead tracklist