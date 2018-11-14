Lost Crowns sign to Bad Elephant for debut album

Lost Crowns, a psych supergroup fronted by Stars In Battledress' Richard Larcombe and featuring members of Knifeworld, Scrittit Politti, North Sea Radio orchestra and more, have signed to Bad Elephant Records and will release their debut album, Every Night Something Happens on January 25.

“The union of Lost Crowns and Bad Elephant Music will carry brave ears to a new dawn of complex shimmering surrender, and their devotion to our vision is proof of their bold pioneering spirit," Larcombe told Prog.

Bad Elephant head honcho David Elliott says: “I’m delighted that Richard and the band have put their trust in us to release Every Night Something Happens. From my first hearing of the mixes last summer I knew this was something incredibly special, and we can’t wait to get it out there”.

Written, arranged and recorded over a four-year period, Every Night Something Happens was developed as a studio project, but with the catalyst of an appearance at the Alphabet Business Convention in 2017 the band has developed into an acclaimed live act.

The album will be available to pre-order on CD and digital download from the first half of December 2018 ahead of its release in January.