Long Earth announce third album An Ordinary Life

Scottish prog rockers Long Earth release their brand new album An Ordinary Life in July

Long Earth
Scottish prog rockers Long Earth have announced that they will release their latest album, An Ordinary Life, through Grand Tour Recordings on July 5.

An Ordinary Life is the third album from the band - Mike Baxter (keyboards), Martin Haggarty (vocals), Renaldo McKim (guitar), David McLachlan (bass), Alex Smith (drums) - following 2017's debut album The Source and 2020's popular follow-up Once Around The Sun.

The new album has been produced by the band and Matt Harvey, who has also mixed and engineered An Ordinary Life, at Maybank Studios in Glasgow and Riverview Studio in Renfrewshire and mastered by Tim Debney at Fluid Mastering.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisiting below.

Pre-order An Ordinary Life.

Long Earth

Long Earth: An Ordinary Life
1. Fight The Hand That Bleeds You
2. Morpheus
3. Life
4. Sand
5. Shadows
6. The Arc
7. Moscow
8. Empty Shore

