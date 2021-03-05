Loney Dear streams atmospheric new single Oppenheimer

Atmospheric singer songwriter Loney Dear has signed to Peter Gabriel's Real World label and has streamed his new single Oppenheimer. The single is taken from Loney Dear's upcoming album A Lantern And A Bell, which will be released through Real World on March 26.

"I am very proud that we are working with such a gifted songwriter," says Peter Gabriel of Emil Svanängen, the Swedish musician behind Loney Dear. "When you’re isolating, what better than to be wrapped up in these beautiful imaginative constructions - the work of a master."

Oppenheimer takes the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer as a cue for an exploration of how those with good intentions can be drawn into situations with consequences far beyond their control.

“When the work on this album started, I was feeling quite low, I had changed, half my life had changed. I ended up in a really bad place, a state of despair”, says Svanängen. “And then we record this, and it’s easily the best thing we've done, with songs filled with laughter and darkness about each other. In a way, the whole album is probably a story about losing your temper.

"Near where I live, freighters pass by every day and the sounds of their engines get into my head. And further into the music," he continues, of the sea and ship references that abound in his music. "All that is an important part of my inner life, maybe a romantic dream of adventure, but also a phobia, a danger I cannot help but be drawn to. Near where I live, freighters pass by every day and the sounds of their engines get into my head. And further into the music.”

Pre-order A Lantern And A Bell.