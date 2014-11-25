Lonely The Brave tour UK

Lonely The Brave have announced a 16-date UK tour for March next year.
The shows follow their support slots with Deaf Havana next month and support debut album The Day’s War, launched earlier this year.
Guitarist Mark Trotter recently said they were already working on the follow-up, explaining: “We’re quite a long way in – we always kept joking that we wanted to finish the second one before the first was out.”
Headline tour tickets go on sale tomorrow (November 26).
Deaf Havana support dates
Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions
Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove
Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah
Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Dec 19: Middlesbrough Empire
Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed
Headline dates
Mar 04: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Mar 05: High Wycombe Buck Students Union
Mar 06: Bicester Courtyard Youth Arts Centre
Mar 07: Leicester Scholar
Mar 09: Nottingham Bodega
Mar 10: Manchester Ruby Lounge
Mar 12: Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
Mar 13: Newcastle Upon Tyne Cluny
Mar 15: York Fibbers
Mar 16: Leeds Key Club
Mar 17: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Mar 19: London ULU
Mar 20: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Mar 21: Brighton Sticky Mikes
Mar 23: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Mar 24: Bristol Exchange