Lonely The Brave tour UK

Lonely The Brave have announced a 16-date UK tour for March next year.

The shows follow their support slots with Deaf Havana next month and support debut album The Day’s War, launched earlier this year.

Guitarist Mark Trotter recently said they were already working on the follow-up, explaining: “We’re quite a long way in – we always kept joking that we wanted to finish the second one before the first was out.”

Headline tour tickets go on sale tomorrow (November 26).

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 15: Falmouth Princess Pavilions

Dec 16: Exeter Lemon Grove

Dec 17: Coventry Kasbah

Dec 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Dec 19: Middlesbrough Empire

Dec 20: Lincoln Engine Shed

Mar 04: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Mar 05: High Wycombe Buck Students Union

Mar 06: Bicester Courtyard Youth Arts Centre

Mar 07: Leicester Scholar

Mar 09: Nottingham Bodega

Mar 10: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Mar 12: Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

Mar 13: Newcastle Upon Tyne Cluny

Mar 15: York Fibbers

Mar 16: Leeds Key Club

Mar 17: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 19: London ULU

Mar 20: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Mar 21: Brighton Sticky Mikes

Mar 23: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Mar 24: Bristol Exchange