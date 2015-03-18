Lonely Robot announce London show

Lonely Robot will play a London show in December, mastermind John Mitchell has confirmed.

The project led by It Bites producer, guitarist and vocalist Mitchell will play at London’s Scala on December 20, after a performance at Cultuurpodium Boerderij in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on December 4.

Lonely Robot released debut album Please Come Home on February 23 via InsideOut. It features bassist Nick Beggs and drummer Craig Blundell. Guest artists include Steve Hogarth, Jem Godfrey, Nik Kershaw, Heather Findlay, Kim Seviour and Peter Cox. The story is narrated by actor Lee Ingleby, of Master And Commander and Harry Potter fame.

Mitchell says: “The reaction to the album has been overwhelming, and I can’t wait to present these songs in a live setting with a full band.

“Expect some brand new material, which will be on a new album coming early next year, plus maybe a few special guests.”

Earlier this month, Lonely Robot released a video for Are We Copies?

Tickets and VIP packages for the London show are available via The Merch Desk.

