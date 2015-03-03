Lonely Robot ask Are We Copies?

John Mitchell has released a video for his Lonely Robot track Are We Copies? from debut album Please Come Home.

The It Bites, Frost* and Arena man launched the record last week via InsideOut, complete with guest appearances by Steve Hogarth, Jem Godfrey, Nik Kershaw, Kim Seviour, Heather Findlay and others.

Mitchell says of the track: “Are we all actually unique? Are We Copies? is a nagging doubt I have in my subconscious in this age of synthesised society and Xerox mentality.”

He adds: “The video was a jolly good excuse to go bounding around Beachy Head at six o’clock in the morning. I hope you like it!”

Please Come Home is available from InsideOut and digitally via Amazon and iTunes.

