London prog all-dayer to go ahead with revised line-up

Organisers have confirmed that A Sunday In September will go ahead with a revised line-up after The Gift withdrew due to personal reasons. They’ll be replaced at the event, which takes place on September 19, 2021 at The Bedford in Balham, south London, by The Gift Of Gabriel – a collaboration between The Gift’s frontman Mike Morton and Howard Boder from The Book Of Genesis. Their set will blend Peter Gabriel classics with material from The Gift’s repertoire.

Says Boder, “We’d toyed with the notion for a while, now we have the opportunity to do so in an elemental way, stripping the songs back to their essence. We hope the audience finds the end result as rewarding as we have putting it together.”

Promoter Chris Parkins of London Prog Gigs adds, “It’s obviously tough when a band has to withdraw from a bill, but it’s great that The Gift fans will still see Mike singing some Gift numbers along with his excellent Peter Gabriel covers. Together with the London debuts of Abel Ganz and The Emerald Dawn, festival favourites Hat’s Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate and IT, plus an acoustic set by steampunk warrior Tom Slatter, this really is the one day festival that you can’t afford to miss!”

Tickets cost £19 for the day and are available from WeGotTickets.