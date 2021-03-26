Abel Ganz to headline new prog all dayer for September

Scottish prog rockers Abel Ganz will headline a brand new prog all day event, A Sunday In September, that has been announced at Balham's The Bedford venue for September 19. it will be the quintet's first ever London show and they're joined on the bill by Tom Slatter, The Emerald Dawn, IT, The Gift and Hat's Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate.

A Sunday In September is the brainchild of Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs and Virtual Progs Gigs Facebook pages.

"I’m absolutely delighted to announce this very special all-day event, which will be a real celebration after Covid has kept us locked down for over a year," says Parkins. "It’s been a long time in preparation – originally it was built around the Indian band Coma Rossi, who of course had to cancel (but who I hope we can put on in 2022), but I was absolutely delighted when Abel Ganz from Scotland agreed to join the bill, incredibly playing their first ever London gig!

"Together with The Emerald Dawn from Cornwall - also playing their first London show – and the London based bands (The Gift, IT, Hat’s Off Gentlemen it’s Adequate and Tom Slatter) this will be a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with prog friends and see some fantastic music at this lovely south London venue."

Tickets cost £19 for the day and are available from the link below. There is also an event Facebook page here.

Get tickets.