Van Morrison revisits It’s Too Late To Stop Now

Van Morrison is to revisit his live album It’s Too Late To Stop Now next month.
Titled It’s Too Late To Stop Now…Volumes II, III, IV & DVD, the package will launch on 3CD/DVD and features performances recorded at the Los Angeles Troubadour, the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium and London’s Rainbow between May and July 1973.
In addition, the album will come with a July 24 gig at the Rainbow that was filmed for a BBC special but never released.
The package is out on June 10 via Sony Music – the same day that a remastered 2CD/2LP of the original It’s Too Late To Stop Now is released.
Morrison has lined up a handful of shows over the coming months, kicking off at the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, Ireland, on July 3.
It’s Too Late to Stop Now Volumes II, III, IV & DVD tracklist
CD1: Live at The Troubadour, Los Angeles, May 23, 1973
- Come Running
- These Dreams Of You
- The Way Young Lovers Do
- Snow In San Anselmo
- I Just Want To Make Love To You
- Bring It On Home To Me
- Purple Heather
- Hey, Good Lookin’
- Bein’ Green
- Brown Eyed Girl
- Listen To The Lion
- Hard Nose The Highway
- Moondance
- Cyprus Avenue
- Caravan
CD2: Live at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, California, June 29, 1973
- I’ve Been Working
- There There Child
- No Way
- Since I Fell For You
- Wild Night
- I Paid The Price
- Domino
- Gloria
- Buona Sera
- Moonshine Whiskey
- Ain’t Nothing You Can Do
- Take Your Hand Out Of My Pocket
- Sweet Thing
- Into The Mystic
- I Believe To My Soul
CD3: Live at The Rainbow, London, July 23 & 24, 1973
- Listen To The Lion
- I Paid The Price
- Bein’ Green
- Since I Fell For You
- Into The Mystic
- Everyone
- I Believe To My Soul
- Sweet Thing
- I Just Want To Make Love To You
- Wild Children
- Here Comes The Night
- Buona Sera
- Domino
- Caravan
- Cyprus Avenue
DVD: Live at The Rainbow, London, July 24, 1973
- Here Comes The Night
- I Just Want To Make Love To You
- Brown Eyed Girl
- Moonshine Whiskey
- Moondance
- Help Me
- Domino
- Caravan
- Cyprus Avenue
Van Morrison 2016 tour dates
Jul 03: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland
Jul 04: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland
Jul 13: Stuttgart Ehrenhof Neues Schloss, Germany
Aug 21: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland
Aug 22: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland