Van Morrison revisits It’s Too Late To Stop Now

Van Morrison to reissue 1973 live set It’s Too Late To Stop Now Volumes II, III, IV & DVD in June

(Image: © Getty)

Van Morrison is to revisit his live album It’s Too Late To Stop Now next month.

Titled It’s Too Late To Stop Now…Volumes II, III, IV & DVD, the package will launch on 3CD/DVD and features performances recorded at the Los Angeles Troubadour, the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium and London’s Rainbow between May and July 1973.

In addition, the album will come with a July 24 gig at the Rainbow that was filmed for a BBC special but never released.

The package is out on June 10 via Sony Music – the same day that a remastered 2CD/2LP of the original It’s Too Late To Stop Now is released.

Morrison has lined up a handful of shows over the coming months, kicking off at the Slieve Donard Hotel, Newcastle, Ireland, on July 3.

It’s Too Late to Stop Now Volumes II, III, IV & DVD tracklist

CD1: Live at The Troubadour, Los Angeles, May 23, 1973

  1. Come Running
  2. These Dreams Of You
  3. The Way Young Lovers Do
  4. Snow In San Anselmo
  5. I Just Want To Make Love To You
  6. Bring It On Home To Me
  7. Purple Heather
  8. Hey, Good Lookin’
  9. Bein’ Green
  10. Brown Eyed Girl
  11. Listen To The Lion
  12. Hard Nose The Highway
  13. Moondance
  14. Cyprus Avenue
  15. Caravan

CD2: Live at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, California, June 29, 1973

  1. I’ve Been Working
  2. There There Child
  3. No Way
  4. Since I Fell For You
  5. Wild Night
  6. I Paid The Price
  7. Domino
  8. Gloria
  9. Buona Sera
  10. Moonshine Whiskey
  11. Ain’t Nothing You Can Do
  12. Take Your Hand Out Of My Pocket
  13. Sweet Thing
  14. Into The Mystic
  15. I Believe To My Soul

CD3: Live at The Rainbow, London, July 23 & 24, 1973

  1. Listen To The Lion
  2. I Paid The Price
  3. Bein’ Green
  4. Since I Fell For You
  5. Into The Mystic
  6. Everyone
  7. I Believe To My Soul
  8. Sweet Thing
  9. I Just Want To Make Love To You
  10. Wild Children
  11. Here Comes The Night
  12. Buona Sera
  13. Domino
  14. Caravan
  15. Cyprus Avenue

DVD: Live at The Rainbow, London, July 24, 1973

  1. Here Comes The Night
  2. I Just Want To Make Love To You
  3. Brown Eyed Girl
  4. Moonshine Whiskey
  5. Moondance
  6. Help Me
  7. Domino
  8. Caravan
  9. Cyprus Avenue

Van Morrison 2016 tour dates

Jul 03: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland
Jul 04: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland
Jul 13: Stuttgart Ehrenhof Neues Schloss, Germany
Aug 21: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland
Aug 22: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

