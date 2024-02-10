L.O.E. and Wreckless Eric added to A Sunday In September bill

Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. and punk/new wave survivor Wreckless Eric have been added to the bill for this year's A Sunday In September prog all dayer, and event to be headlines by London psych/prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead, as we announced last month.

This years A Sunday In September takes place at The Bedord venue in Balham in South London on September 15. There are still other bands to be announced.

"As always no two acts are quite alike at A Sunday In September, although they all fall within the broad spectrum of progressive music," says organiser Chris Parkins of The London Prog Gigs Facebook group. "And with this in mind I’m hugely delighted to welcome L.O.E (Last of Eden) whose distinctive mix of instrumental post-rock with sampled vocals has made such an impact in the prog world over the last year! And you don’t have to go ‘the whole wide world’ to see Wreckless Eric whose critically-acclaimed album Leisureland last year is in my opinion a psych classic!"

Tickets for the event are priced at £35.00 plus a £3.80 booking fee and are available from the link below.

Get tickets.