Live shows in the UK unlikely to happen in 2020, says medical expert

The world of live music has been throw into chaos because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most spring and summer festivals have been cancelled, while the majority of tours planned over the coming months have been moved to later in the year.

Last month, bioethicist Zeke Emanuel said he didn’t think concerts and sporting events would resume until the autumn of 2021 at the earliest – and now virologist Dr Chris Smith says this year “is basically a write-off” for the UK’s live music scene.

He tells the BBC: “The government has cost the country billions to get the transmission rate right down, and we know that a very good catalyst for spreading the thing and amplifying cases is getting loads of people together again – and that's exactly what goes on at concerts, matches, and other kinds of parties.

"So I can't see them saying, ‘You know what, we think everyone needs a party.’ It's too soon."

He says that in the near-term, "it's just not going to happen,” and adds: “I think this year is basically a write-off, if I'm honest with you.”

The UK has been in lockdown since March, with the government due to update the public on the current situation over the next few days.

While the current situation is creating havoc in the industry, artists and labels have been coming up with a range of ideas and initiatives to provide support during the crisis.

