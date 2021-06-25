Listen to Within Temptation’s anthemic new single Shed My Skin

Within Temptation have partnered with German metalcore crew Annisokay for anthemic new single Shed My Skin.



Vocalist Sharon Den Adel says of the song, “Shed My Skin revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life. It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that’s exactly what the song is all about: if we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.”



The track features guest vocals from Annisokay frontmen Rudi Schwarzer and Christoph Wieczorek, who Den Adel says, “bring a super refreshing sound to the table.”



“We like to expand and broaden our horizon, and constantly find new music and bands that inspire us,” she says. “We are super happy that these talented guys wanted to join forces with us.”

Christoph Wieczorek says, “Within Temptation is a band we love and have listened to for many, many years. You can imagine how stunned we were, when they reached out and asked us if we want to feature on their next single – just because they love our music as well! We’re beyond proud about being a part of this amazing song and really hope the people out their love it as much as we do.”

As Within Temptation’s Worlds Collide tour with Evanescence has been pushed back to 2022, the Dutch band are looking to focus on writing and releasing more new music this year.



The official video for Shed My Skin will premiere during Within Temptation’s digital show Within Temptation: The Aftermath – A Show In A Virtual Reality on July 8/9.