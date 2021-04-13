Evanescence and Within Temptation push back European tour to 2022

Evanescence and Within Temptation have pushed back their scheduled Worlds Collide tour to Spring 2022.
A joint statement from the band reads: “Due to the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that local authorities will be able to provide a safe environment in which their European fans can thoroughly enjoy shows by September of this year, Evanescence and Within Temptation have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their highly anticipated co-headline Worlds Collide Tour to Spring 2022.”
The Worlds Collide tour now visits:
16 March Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena, GER
17 March Berlin, Velodrom GER
18 March Gliwice, Arena Gliwice POL
20 March Brussels, Palais 12 BEL
21 March Brussels, Palais 12 BEL
23 March Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle GER
24 March Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal LUX
26 March Munich, Olympiahalle GER
28 March Milan, Mediolanum Forum Milan, ITA
30 March Paris, Accorhotels Arena FRA
01 April Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena GER
04 AprIL Leeds, First Direct Arena~
05 April London, The 02 UK
07 April Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena UK
08 April Birmingham, Arena Birmingham UK
11 April Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome HOL
12 April Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome HOL
13 April Frankfurt, Festhalle GER
15 April Zurich, Hallenstadion SWI
For more information, visit the tour’s website.