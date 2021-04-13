Evanescence and Within Temptation push back European tour to 2022

Evanescence and Within Temptation have pushed back their scheduled Worlds Collide tour to Spring 2022.

A joint statement from the band reads: “Due to the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that local authorities will be able to provide a safe environment in which their European fans can thoroughly enjoy shows by September of this year, Evanescence and Within Temptation have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their highly anticipated co-headline Worlds Collide Tour to Spring 2022.”

(Image credit: Live Nation)

The Worlds Collide tour now visits:

16 March Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena, GER

17 March Berlin, Velodrom GER

18 March Gliwice, Arena Gliwice POL

20 March Brussels, Palais 12 BEL

21 March Brussels, Palais 12 BEL

23 March Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle GER

24 March Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal LUX

26 March Munich, Olympiahalle GER

28 March Milan, Mediolanum Forum Milan, ITA

30 March Paris, Accorhotels Arena FRA

01 April Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena GER

04 AprIL Leeds, First Direct Arena~

05 April London, The 02 UK

07 April Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena UK

08 April Birmingham, Arena Birmingham UK

11 April Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome HOL

12 April Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome HOL

13 April Frankfurt, Festhalle GER

15 April Zurich, Hallenstadion SWI

For more information, visit the tour’s website.