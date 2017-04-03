Listen to This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue by ’68

’68 have released a stream of their new track This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue.

It features on guitarist and vocalist Josh Scogin and drummer Michael McClellan’s upcoming second album Two Parts Viper, which will launch on June 2 via Cooking Vinyl.

Former The Chariot and Norma Jean frontman Scogin says: “This is the very first song I wrote for the album. It definitely ‘connects’ more with my past than any of the other songs – so much so, that it almost didn’t make it into the album.

“It is one of my favourite jams but I had decided that if the other nine songs didn’t balance it out a bit, I was going to leave it behind. I’m really glad I didn’t have to.”

The duo will head out on the road across the US later this month with Every Time I Die and also have a string of headline dates planned in support of Two Parts Viper, which is now available for pre-order.

’68 Two Parts Viper tracklist

Eventually We All Win Whether Terrified Or Unafraid Without Any Words (Only Crying And Laughter) This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue No Montage No Apologies The Workers Are Few Life Has Its Design Death Is A Lottery What More Can I Say

Apr 28: Wilmington World Cafe Live, DE (with Every Time I Die)

Apr 29: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC

Apr 30: Augusta The Iron Heights, GA

May 01: Birmingham Zydeco, AL (with Every Time I Die)

May 02: Memphis Hi Tone Cafe, TN (with Every Time I Die)

May 04: Chattanooga Revelry Room, TN (with Every Time I Die)

May 05: Bristol Patton-Crosswhite VFW, TN

May 06: Richmond Canal Club, VA (with Every Time I Die)

May 07: Harrisonburg The Golden Pony, VA (with Every Time I Die)

May 08: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD (with Every Time I Die)

May 09: Erie Basement Transmissions, PA (with Every Time I Die)

May 10: Toledo Frankies Inner City, OH

May 11: DeKalb The House Cafe (with Every Time I Die)

May 12: Iowa City Blue Moose Tap House, IA (with Every Time I Die)

May 13: Lousville Trixies, KY

May 14: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (with Every Time I Die)

May 16: Springfield Outland Ballroom, MO (with Every Time I Die)

May 17: Columbia Rose Music Hall, MO (with Every Time I Die)

May 18: Nashville The End, TN (with Every Time I Die)

May 19: Indianapolis Deluxe, Old National Center, IN (with Every Time I Die)

May 20: Lansing The Loft, MI (with Every Time I Die)

May 21: Garwood Crossroads, NJ

May 23: Cambridge Middle East, MA

May 24: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 25: Rochester Harmony House, NY

May 26: Pittsburgh Smiling Moose, PA

May 27: St Louis Fubar, MO

May 28: Lawrence Jackpot Music Hall, KS

May 29: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

May 30: Salt Lake City Loading Dock, UT

Jun 01: Spokane The Big Dipper, WA

Jun 02: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jun 06: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA

Jun 07: Scottsdale Pubrock, AZ

Jun 09: Dallas The Prophet Bar, TX

Jun 10: Houston Walter’s, TX

Jun 11: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX

Jun 22: Fishing On Orfu, Hungary

Jun 24: Jera On Air, Netherlands