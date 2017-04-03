Raging Slab co-founder Elyse Steinman dies

Raging Slab co-founder and guitarist Elyse Steinman has died after a three-year battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by her bandmate Greg Strzempka on their Facebook page.

He says: “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Elyse Steinman. She died on Thursday, March 30 after a three- year battle with cancer.

“I laid her to rest that evening at a natural burial ground in Washington state as the sun was setting over the Columbia river gorge.

“Thank you everybody for all the love and support you showed throughout her illness, and please know that, as much as you loved her, she loved you all back just a little bit more.”

Steinman and Strzempka formed Raging Slab in New York in 1983 and they began making a name for themselves in the city playing with White Zombie and Butthole Surfers.

They released their debut record Assmaster in 1987 and have issued eight further studio albums since – their last being 2002’s Pronounced: Eat Shit.

Following its release, Raging Slab went on hiatus but returned to the live circuit in 2004 for a US tour. At this time, they also entered the studio to record an album, which has yet to be released.