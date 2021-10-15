Listen to the Genesis Piano Project's version of Fountain Of Salmacis

US-based Genesis Piano Project have just released their new, self-titled album, featuring piano versions of a string of Peter Gabriel-era Genesis classics. You can listen to their version of Nursery Cryme's Fountain of Salmacis below. The duo recorded the new album at Charterhouse, where of course, the members of Genesis attended as teenagers and formed the band. You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

The Genesis Piano Project began when Buffalo-born pianist Angelo Di Loreto and Chicago-born pianist Adam Kromelow met as classmates at the Manhattan School of Music. When Adam introduced Angelo to the music of the Genesis, they came up with the idea to re-arrange their groundbreaking compositions to be performed on two pianos.

"The vast compositions of Genesis have diverse song structures that switch effortlessly from haunting, whispered melodies to intense rock-outs," they say. "Hearing the arrangements of the Genesis Piano Project can at times sound like classical piano music, but at others can make audiences feel as if they are listening to a live rock band."

As reported by the Genesis News website, in mid-2014, Giovanni Amighetti, a producer for Peter Gabriel's record label Real World Records, discovered the Genesis Piano Project online and offered to bring them to Europe for their first overseas tour. Since then, the duo has been touring regularly in Europe, performing critically-acclaimed concerts in Rome, Catania, Milan, Schio, Parma, Montreal, Porto, Lisbon, and the Madeira and Azores islands. The band released their first EP, Live In Italy, in 2015.

(Image credit: Press)

Genesis Piano Project: Genesis Piano Project

1. The Fountain Of Salmacis

2. One For The Vine

3. Seven Stones

4. Stagnation

5. Entangled

6. Firth Of Fifth / Supper's Ready

7. For Absent Friends / Horizons

8. The Cinema Show