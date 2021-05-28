Listen to the dramatic, anthemic new Creeper single Midnight

Creeper will release a new EP, American Noir, on July 30, and you can hear its lead single Midnight right here, right now.



The EP represents an epilogue to the narrative told in the emo-goth band’s Sex, Death and The Infinite Void album, and is being released almost a year to the day of the album’s first anniversary. The EP is billed as a requiem to the album’s central character Roe, which explores his partner Annabelle’s grief and desolation following his death.



Creeper frontman Will Gould says, “This new EP is comprised of material we’d written over the course of the last album. Lavish and tragic, it tells the story of the days following the death of our protagonist Roe. Beginning with Midnight you’ll find Hannah and I experimenting with our voices together like never before.”

Ahead of the EP’s release on Roadrunner, Creeper will play a set for the There Is Light series, which streams exclusively on Twitch on July 25 at 8pm BST (midday PDT / 3pm). They will be just the second artist to feature on the platform’s new UK series.

Newly confirmed to play the Download Pilot festival on June 19, the quartet will appear third on the bill behind headliners Enter Shikari and special guests While She Sleeps. They will also embark upon a UK headline tour in December.

The American Noir EP tracklist is:



1. Midnight Militia

2. Midnight

3. America At Night

4. Ghosts Over Calvary

5. The Drowning Room

6. One Of Us

7. Damned and Doomed

8. Frozen Night

American Noir will be release by Roadrunner on July 30.