Listen to The Contortionist’s shapeshifting new single Early Grave

The Contortionist have released a brand new single, Early Grave.
Their first new song since 2017’s Clairvoyant album, it is accompanied by a video directed by Corey Numan and produced and edited by vocalist Michael Lessard.
The song will be followed by new EP, Our Bones, which is released on Aug 9.
“We try to do something different with everything we create,” explains Michael Lessard. “With our albums, we tend to work with overarching interconnected themes. 'Our Bones' is a departure. It offered an opportunity to dive into some things we haven’t had a chance to explore, and the shorter EP format allowed us to be hyper-focused on each song.”
The Contortionist kick off a European on Aug 3.
The Contortionist 2019 European tour
Aug 3: Venice Argo 16, Italy
Aug 4: Milan Circolo Svolta, Italy
Aug 6: Wiesbaden Kesselhaus, Germany
Aug 7: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Aug 8: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Aug 9: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 10: Berlin Music & Frieden, Germany
Aug 11: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Aug 13: Nijmegen Merelyn, Netherlands
Aug 14: Cologne Club Volta, Germany
Aug 15: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 17: Bristol Arctangent Festival, England
Aug 19: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Aug 20: Belfast Speakeasy, Northern Ireland
Aug 22: Leeds Brudenell Social Club , England