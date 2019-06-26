Listen to The Contortionist’s shapeshifting new single Early Grave

The Contortionist have released a brand new single, Early Grave.

Their first new song since 2017’s Clairvoyant album, it is accompanied by a video directed by Corey Numan and produced and edited by vocalist Michael Lessard.

The song will be followed by new EP, Our Bones, which is released on Aug 9.

“We try to do something different with everything we create,” explains Michael Lessard. “With our albums, we tend to work with overarching interconnected themes. 'Our Bones' is a departure. It offered an opportunity to dive into some things we haven’t had a chance to explore, and the shorter EP format allowed us to be hyper-focused on each song.”

The Contortionist kick off a European on Aug 3.

The Contortionist 2019 European tour

Aug 3: Venice Argo 16, Italy

Aug 4: Milan Circolo Svolta, Italy

Aug 6: Wiesbaden Kesselhaus, Germany

Aug 7: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Aug 8: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Aug 9: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Berlin Music & Frieden, Germany

Aug 11: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Aug 13: Nijmegen Merelyn, Netherlands

Aug 14: Cologne Club Volta, Germany

Aug 15: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Bristol Arctangent Festival, England

Aug 19: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Aug 20: Belfast Speakeasy, Northern Ireland

Aug 22: Leeds Brudenell Social Club , England