Listen to the brand new mix of Peter Gabriel's Panopticom

Peter Gabriel has shared a brand new mix of his latest single Panopticom, which you can listen to below.

Panopticom (Dark-Side Mix) follows the release of Panopticom (Bright Side Mix), which was the very first new music from Gabriel's upcoming album, i/o. The releases are timed in keeping with the new full moon. Gabriel is currently releasing brand new music tied in with the lunar cycle.

In a newsletter to his Full Moon Club, Gabriel announced: "I’m lucky to have two of the world’s best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, working with me on the music from i/o. Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing.

"I intend to ask them to mix each month’s song, with Spike’s mixes being called the Bright-Side and Tchad’s the Dark-Side. Whether you hear the Bright-Side or the Dark-Side first will vary each full moon, depending on the order we decide to release them.

"I know this amount of detail is not for everyone, but I hope those that are into their music production will enjoy their different interpretations."

Details of the Full Moon Club can be found here.