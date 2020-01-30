Listen to The Amity Affliction’s crushing new single Catatonia

The Amity Affliction have released their new single titled Catatonia.

It’s the latest track taken from the Australian outfit’s upcoming studio album Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them – out on February 21 through Pure Noise Records.

The Amity Affliction shared the first single from the album All My Friends Are Dead in 2019 and Soak Me In Bleach, earlier this month.

Bassist Ahren Stringer says: “If you listen carefully, you’ll hear this is a sister track to All My Friends Are Dead. We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy fuckin' metal.

“Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what vocalist Joel Birch is trying to get across. Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed.”

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2018's Misery, the band said: “This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music. We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us.

"We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

Stringer, Birch, guitarist Dan Brown and drummer Jon Longobardi will return to the UK and Europe with Beartooth from mid-February in support of the new record.

The Amity Affliction: Everyone Loves You Once You Leave Them

The Amity Affliction return with their new album Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them. The follow-up to 2018's Misery features the singles All My Friends Are Dead, Soak Me In Bleach and Catatonia.View Deal

The Amity Affliction: Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them

1. Coffin

2. All My Friends Are Dead

3. Soak Me In Bleach

4. All I Do Is Sink

5. Baltimore Rain

6. Aloneliness

7. Forever

8. Just Like Me

9. Born To Lose

10. Fever Dream

11. Catatonia