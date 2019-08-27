Listen to snippets of all 10 tracks from Tarja’s new album In The Raw

Tarja Turunen is preparing to release her new studio album In The Raw this coming Friday (August 30).

The follow-up to 2016’s The Shadow Self will launch through earMUSIC and feature a number of guest musicians, including Soilwork’s Björn “Speed” Strid and Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia.

And with just days to go until the album is released, Tarja has shared an audio video featuring snippets of all ten tracks. Check them out below.

Tarja previously revealed Dead Promises and Tears In Rain from the new record, which is intended to “bring out the idea of rawness to match the feelings Tarja was having from the very beginning of the process” with the lyrics said to be deeply personal.

In The Raw is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Tarja: In The Raw

1. Dead Promises (with Björn “Speed” Strid)

2. Goodbye Stranger (with Cristina Scabbia)

3. Tears In Rain

4. Railroads

5. You And I

6. The Golden Chamber

i. Awaken

ii. Loputon yö

iii. Alchemy

7. Spirits Of The Sea

8. Silent Masquerade (with Tommy Karevik)

9. Serene

10. Shadow Play