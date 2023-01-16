Listen to Saxon's new version of Alex Harvey's classic The Faith Healer

UK metal stalwarts Saxon have announced More Inspirations, a second album of cover versions. It's a sequel to Inspirations, which was released in March 2021.

The new album will be released on March 24, and finds the Barnsley barnstormers covering songs by Alice Cooper, Rainbow, ZZ Top, Cream, Nazareth, The Who and more. Full tracklist below.

The first track to emerge from the sessions is a largely faithful version of The Faith Healer, originally released by the Sensational Alex Harvey Band in 1975. The original version of the song was an influence on the young Nick Cave, and has been covered by the likes of The Cult, Fish, Helloween, Udo Dirkschneider and Aussie rockers The Church.

More Inspirations was produced by Saxon frontman Biff Byford, with son Seb Byford in the studio alongside engineer Jacky Lehmann. It'll be available on black vinyl and CD, with bundle editions available from the Saxon webstore (opens in new tab).

The release of the album will follow the central European leg of Saxon's Seize The Day tour, which kicks off in Luxembourg on March 8 and climaxes in Ulm, Germany, on March 19. Support comes from German metallers Rage. Full dates below.

More Inspirations tracklist

We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals) The Faith Healer (Sensational Alex Harvey Band) From The Inside (Alice Cooper) Chevrolet (ZZ Top) Substitute (The Who) Gypsy (Uriah Heep) Man On the Silver Mountain (Rainbow) Detroit Rock City (Kiss) Razamanaz (Nazareth) Tales of Brave Ulysses (Cream)

(Image credit: Silver Lining Music)

Saxon: Seize The Day European tour 2023

Mar 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg*

Mar 09: Mannheim Capitol , Germany

Mar 10: Köln Essigfabrik, Germany

Mar 11: Markneukirchen Musikhalle, Germany

Mar 12: Hamburg Große Freiheit 36, Germany

Mar 14: Warsaw Progresja, Poland*

Mar 16: Rostock Moya, Germany

Mar 17: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 18: Linz Posthof, Austria

Mar 19: Ulm Roxy, Germany

*=without Rage

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab)