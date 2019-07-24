Listen to Russian Circles' menacing new track Kohokia

Chicago trio Russian Circles have released a stream of their new single Kohokia.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Blood Year, which will launch on August 2 through Sargent House.

Mike Sullivan, Dave Turncrantz and Brian Cook shared Arluck from the follow-up to 2016’s Guidance back in May.

“Sullivan, Turncrantz, and Cook made a conscious effort to approach the songs on Blood Year with the same organic feel of a live show,” reads a statement.

“In an age where rock records are often built on a computerised grid, Russian Circles chose to track the foundations of the songs together in one room as complete takes without click tracks.

“The human pulse and unmetered energy is woven throughout Blood Year, a presence that can be felt with each bone-rattling minute.”

Russian Circles will head out on tour across North America throughout September, October and November with Facs and Windhand.

(Image credit: Sargent House)

Russian Circles: Blood Year

1. Hunter Moon

2. Arluck

3. Milano

4. Kohokia

5. Ghost On Hight

6. Sinaia

7. Quartered