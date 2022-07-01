Listen to Puscifer get remixed by illy Howerdel and James Iha

Maynard Keenan's Tool offshoot (or one of them), Puscifer, have released two new remixes of Bullet Train To Iowa and The Underwhelming, which you can listen to below.

The remixes, undertaken by Maynard's A Perfect Circle colleagues Billy Howerdel and James Iha and are featured on a new limited edition seven-inch single which is available from the band's website, US retailers and remainin g dates in the band's current US tour.

Both tracks originally featured on Puscifer's 2020 album Existential Reckoning.

“It’s always a pleasure hearing other artists’ voices over what we’ve created. I love these remixes,” says Mat Mitchell, Puscifer songwriter and producer.

Get Puscifer's remix 7".