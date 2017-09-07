Listen to punk veterans Penetration cover Flamin’ Groovies

Punk veterans Penetration have released a cover of Flamin’ Groovies’ track Shake Some Action exclusively with TeamRock.
They’ve streamed their take on the 1976 song as part of a pre-order Pledge Music campaign for two 7-inch single releases to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.
The band say: “We have recorded three songs written in early 1977 that didn’t make it on to Moving Targets. In The Future, Race Against Time and Duty Free Technology will be released on one 7-inch record on purple vinyl, signed and limited to 500 copies.
“During the Resolution album recording sessions in 2015, with John Maher on drums, we recorded two cover versions. Shake Some Action and the Buzzcocks’ I Don’t Mind.
“Both tracks have been recently mixed at Polestar and are available on 7-inch gold vinyl, signed and limited to 500 copies.”
In addition to the Pledge Music campaign, Penetration have announced a 40th anniversary UK tour which will take place throughout October and November.
Find a full list of live dates below.
Penetration 40th anniversary UK tour dates
Oct 21: Liverpool O2 Academy
Oct 22: Glasgow Broadcast
Oct 26: London O2 Academy Islington
Oct 27: Lewes Con Club
Oct 28: Bristol The Bierkeller
Nov 03: Edinburgh Mash House
Nov 04: Newcastle Cluny
Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy 2
Nov 10: Preston The Continental
Nov 11: Derby The Hairy Dog
Nov 16: Birmingham O2 Academy 3
Nov 18: Stockton Georgian Theatre