Listen to punk veterans Penetration cover Flamin’ Groovies

Punk veterans Penetration have released a cover of Flamin’ Groovies’ track Shake Some Action exclusively with TeamRock.

They’ve streamed their take on the 1976 song as part of a pre-order Pledge Music campaign for two 7-inch single releases to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

The band say: “We have recorded three songs written in early 1977 that didn’t make it on to Moving Targets. In The Future, Race Against Time and Duty Free Technology will be released on one 7-inch record on purple vinyl, signed and limited to 500 copies.

“During the Resolution album recording sessions in 2015, with John Maher on drums, we recorded two cover versions. Shake Some Action and the Buzzcocks’ I Don’t Mind.

“Both tracks have been recently mixed at Polestar and are available on 7-inch gold vinyl, signed and limited to 500 copies.”

In addition to the Pledge Music campaign, Penetration have announced a 40th anniversary UK tour which will take place throughout October and November.

Find a full list of live dates below.

Oct 21: Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 22: Glasgow Broadcast

Oct 26: London O2 Academy Islington

Oct 27: Lewes Con Club

Oct 28: Bristol The Bierkeller

Nov 03: Edinburgh Mash House

Nov 04: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 09: Sheffield O2 Academy 2

Nov 10: Preston The Continental

Nov 11: Derby The Hairy Dog

Nov 16: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Nov 18: Stockton Georgian Theatre

