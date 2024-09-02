Listen to previously unreleased Clannad song A Royal Procession here

Irish music legends Clannad have announced that they will release a new 40th-anniversary edition of their 1984 album Legend through BMG Records on October 30.

And you can hear a previously unreleased song from the album sessions, A Royal Procession, below.

Legend was the soundtrack to the popular 1980s TV series Robin Of Sherwood, and the band's first album sung entirely in English. The album built on the success of 1983's breakthrough album Magical Ring, which featured the band's haunting theme to the TV show Harry's Game. Thye album remained on the UK charts for the best part of a year and won the group a BAFTA for Best Original Television Music.

The new anniversary edition also features 11 bonus tracks, which were thought lost for over decade by Clannad’s Pól Brennan until, with the help of BMG, they were located in an ITV archive vault. These tracks have been mastered and produced by Pól.

“After looking extensively for the ‘lost tapes’ for more than 10 years... and after another trawl last year they were surprisingly discovered in an ITV archive," says Pól . "I had great fun listening and reviewing the music and bringing this collection of tracks back to life."

Clannad will play London's Royal Albert Hall on October 30.

Legend Extended - 40th Anniversary Edition will be available as a six-pannelled digipak 2CD and a 2LP set. Both formats come with a 16-page booklet featuring photos and liner notes by Prog writer Daryl Easlea.

Clannad: Legend Extended - 40th Anniversary Edition

CD1

1. Robin (The Hooded Man)

2. Now Is Here

3. Herne

4. Together We

5. Darkmere

6. Strangeland

7. Scarlet Inside

8. Lady Marian

9. Battles

10. Ancient Forest

CD2

1. A Royal Procession

2. Court of Marian

3. Time for Action

4. The Forest Dancers

5. Robin and Marian

6. Dance in the Great Hall

7. Nothing’s Forgotten

8. Betrayed

9. Herne the Mystic

10. Regal Steel

11. The Melancholy Outlaws